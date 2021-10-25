Report: UVA endowment now $14.5B

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Cavalier Daily reports the University of Virginia’s endowment is up nearly 50% from 2020.

UVA’s investment management’s 2021 annual report says the endowment size currently stands at $14.5 billion. That’s up from last year’s total of $9.9 billion.

UVA’s endowment is among the largest reported by public universities. It serves to provide a steady income that can be used to support the university’s goals.

