Report: UVA endowment now $14.5B

The University of Virginia Lawn (FILE)
The University of Virginia Lawn (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Cavalier Daily reports the University of Virginia’s endowment is up nearly 50% from 2020.

UVA’s investment management’s 2021 annual report says the endowment size currently stands at $14.5 billion. That’s up from last year’s total of $9.9 billion.

UVA’s endowment is among the largest reported by public universities. It serves to provide a steady income that can be used to support the university’s goals.

RELATED: U.Va endowment reaches record high of $14.5 billion in 2020-2021 fiscal year

