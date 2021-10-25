Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Plow & Hearth raising money for charities

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Just in time for the holidays, you can buy gifts at while also giving back to the community. For each select item sold, Plow & Hearth will donate $1 to one of four charities.

The items correspond with a specific charity:

“It aligns with our values because we created this People with Heart Service Initiatives because we realized that although we were creating a lot of economic growth in central Virginia supplying jobs, we wanted to make sure that we were really giving back to our community,” Plow & Hearth Public Relations & Communications Director Adrian Robinett.

Plow & Hearth says it has raised $75,000 so far, and is aiming for $100,000 before December 10.

You can participate by buying the marked items in store, online, or through their catalogue. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

State police say charges are pending.
Mother & father killed, 8 children injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
Dave Matthews (FILE)
Dave Matthews to perform at free event for Terry McAuliffe in Charlottesville
UVA marching band (FILE)
Cavalier Marching Band’s wind instruments sidelined from playing in the stands
Police at the intersection in front of the Federal Building in downtown Charlottesville.
Charlottesville police investigate reported suspicious package at federal building
(FILE)
BRHD shows high COVID-19 transmission rates in all localities

Latest News

(FILE)
VDH: 918,700 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 13,745 deaths
(FILE)
Albemarle Co. seeing increase in early voting
Trash and recycling
Trash and recycling center coming to Esmont Road
New Hill Development earns grant
BEACON incubator project receives thousands in state funding to revitalize Vinegar Hill