Plow & Hearth raising money for charities

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Just in time for the holidays, you can buy gifts at while also giving back to the community. For each select item sold, Plow & Hearth will donate $1 to one of four charities.

The items correspond with a specific charity:

“It aligns with our values because we created this People with Heart Service Initiatives because we realized that although we were creating a lot of economic growth in central Virginia supplying jobs, we wanted to make sure that we were really giving back to our community,” Plow & Hearth Public Relations & Communications Director Adrian Robinett.

Plow & Hearth says it has raised $75,000 so far, and is aiming for $100,000 before December 10.

You can participate by buying the marked items in store, online, or through their catalogue. Click here for more information.

