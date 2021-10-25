Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Man guilty of killing roommate, dumping body in Louisa Co.

Anthony Davenport, Jr. Photo provided by the Louisa County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.
Anthony Davenport, Jr. Photo provided by the Louisa County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.(Louisa County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Jurors in Louisa County have found a Powhatan County man guilty of first-degree murder.

Authorities announced Monday, October 25, that 25-year-old Anthony Davenport, Jr. was also found guilty on the charges of use of firearm in the commission of murder, and concealing a dead body.

According to authorities, Davenport believe one of his roommates, Terrell Bailey, had stolen from him. Bailey was last seen leaving with Davenport on June 18, 2019. A few days later a farmhand in Louisa County found the remains of a half dressed man, later identified as Bailey.

Davenport was arrested in New York. Data from his cell phone showed he was extremely close to the remote section of Louisa County where Bailey’s body was later found. Investigators also found the victim’s blood on items recovered from Davenport’s car.

Davenport is scheduled to be sentenced on January 5, 2022, and faces up to life in prison.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

State police say charges are pending.
Mother & father killed, 8 children injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
Dave Matthews (FILE)
Dave Matthews to perform at free event for Terry McAuliffe in Charlottesville
UVA marching band (FILE)
Cavalier Marching Band’s wind instruments sidelined from playing in the stands
Police at the intersection in front of the Federal Building in downtown Charlottesville.
Charlottesville police investigate reported suspicious package at federal building
(FILE)
BRHD shows high COVID-19 transmission rates in all localities

Latest News

Downtown Waynesboro
Waynesboro receives $116,000 grant to help with pandemic recovery
New Virginia area code will alleviate “540″ number shortage
(FILE)
Plow & Hearth raising money for charities
(FILE)
VDH: 918,700 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 13,745 deaths