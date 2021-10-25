Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Hot Cakes in Barracks Shopping Center is set to close

By Dominga Murray
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Barracks Road Shopping Center mainstay in Charlottesville is closing up for good.

Hot Cakes opened up 35 years ago and has been dishing out sandwiches, snacks and treats ever since.

This coming Saturday, October 30, will be its last day. Staffing hardships from COVID-19 had a hand in the decision to shut down.

“Many of our customers are really sad because they would like to continue to get some of the Hot Cakes staples, pumpkin muffins, cheesecake, chocolate toffee, etcetera,” Hot Cakes owner Lisa Mc Ewan said.

She says she would love to see someone carry the business on in the future.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

State police say charges are pending.
Mother & father killed, 8 children injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
Dave Matthews (FILE)
Dave Matthews to perform at free event for Terry McAuliffe in Charlottesville
UVA marching band (FILE)
Cavalier Marching Band’s wind instruments sidelined from playing in the stands
Police at the intersection in front of the Federal Building in downtown Charlottesville.
Charlottesville police investigate reported suspicious package at federal building
(FILE)
BRHD shows high COVID-19 transmission rates in all localities

Latest News

Two UVA doctors discuss harms COVID-19 can bring to children, encouraging vaccination.
UVA doctors discuss reasons to vaccinate children
stock footage of judge's gavel
Jury law presents challenges for prosecutors
U.S. Courthouse Federal Building in Charlottesville. (FILE)
Civil trial over Unite the Right rally begins in federal court in Charlottesville
DMV in Albemarle County (FILE)
DMV temporarily closing Pantops location