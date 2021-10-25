Hot Cakes in Barracks Shopping Center is set to close

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Barracks Road Shopping Center mainstay in Charlottesville is closing up for good.

Hot Cakes opened up 35 years ago and has been dishing out sandwiches, snacks and treats ever since.

This coming Saturday, October 30, will be its last day. Staffing hardships from COVID-19 had a hand in the decision to shut down.

“Many of our customers are really sad because they would like to continue to get some of the Hot Cakes staples, pumpkin muffins, cheesecake, chocolate toffee, etcetera,” Hot Cakes owner Lisa Mc Ewan said.

She says she would love to see someone carry the business on in the future.

