Heavy hitting storms

Clearing and breezy tomorrow
By David Rogers
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Clouds will continue to thicken for the rest of the afternoon. Ahead of an approaching cold front, and coastal low, winds will increase as well. Our best chance for rain and storms will be late afternoon and evening, with lingering showers late tonight. The system is expected to move through quickly, followed by clearing skies and cooler temperatures Tuesday. Winds will continue to be steady throughout the day Tuesday. A much calmer forecast is expected by Wednesday. Another system will bring more rain for the late week and start of the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Increasing cloudiness, late rain & storms, High: upper 70s

Tonight: Rain & storms, Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Partly sunny & windy, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness, late showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

