Dry start, stormy finish

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure that delivered a great weekend is moving away. Southerly wind will allow temperatures to warm into the upper 70s today. Meanwhile, we are tracking a strong cold front to our west. Clouds will thicken throughout the day, and he wind will increase as well. Rain and storms will develop later this afternoon into tonight. Any storm that does develop will have the potential to cause gusty wind. As the storm moves away Tuesday, skies will clear and we can expect more seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week. More rain chances develop later this week into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Increasing cloudiness, late rain & storms, High: upper 70s

Tonight: Rain & storms, Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Partly sunny & breezy, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness, scattered showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

