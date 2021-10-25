Advertise With Us
Back On Track
DMV temporarily closing Pantops location

DMV in Albemarle County (FILE)
DMV in Albemarle County (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The DMV on Pantops in Albemarle County is temporarily closing for interior renovations.

It is set to close after the end of business Saturday, October 30.

Improvements include a new countertop design, fresh paint, and updated lighting.

The DMV is scheduled to reopen Monday, December 6.

During the renovation, people are encouraged to use DMVNow to do transactions.

