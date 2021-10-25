Community Vaccination Centers offer all three brands of the COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You now have the flexibly to choose which brand of the COVID-19 vaccine you want when you get a booster shot. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson all have Centers for Disease Control recommendation and approval for boosters.

The Blue Ridge Health District and the Virginia Department of Health say this new freedom to choose your next shot led to an increase in boosters given over the weekend, and Monday.

“So we are seeing uptake,” State Vaccination Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said. “And I think we’ll only see more when people clearly understand who’s eligible. I think that has been one of the frustrating parts for people just not being sure of whether they’re eligible or not.”

Now anyone who got Johnson & Johnson at least two months ago can get any of the booster shots. You can also get a booster if it has been six months since your Moderna or Pfizer shot if you have an underlying condition or a high risk job.

“They’re all basically interchangeable at this point,” the Blue Ridge Health District’s COVID vaccine project manager Jen Fleisher said. “And they are all available throughout the district. So at local pharmacies and grocery stores, pharmacies in grocery stores are offering those now. We’re offering with those at the CVC.”

Depending on supply, you’re even able to select the one you think is best for you. The community vaccination center in Charlottesville offers all three with appointments and walk-ins.

“For example, you may walk in and say ‘I got Moderna first and second, I wanted a Moderna booster,’” Fleisher said. “And they say, ‘well, I’ve got Pfizer available now because it’s the end of the day.’ And so, that’s totally feasible, but then you could choose at that point, no, I’ll wait for tomorrow, or I’ll go ahead with that appointment.”

At this point, it’s more of a personal decision in terms of what brand you receive.

“What the studies show is that the mix of those different boosters provides a really good immune response,” Avula said. “What they don’t show yet is, is there a preferred boost of one over another? The study just wasn’t designed to do that.”

Other than increased immunity, there’s other reasons why people may take advantage of the ability to choose which booster they get-- like side effects.

“With the Johnson & Johnson, we saw these rare blood clotting issues in younger women,” Avula said. “Specifically, in the mRNA, vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, we saw this rare side effect of myocarditis, inflammation of the heart, in younger men. And so, you know, I think that might be one reason that some people choose to mix and match.”

You can get your booster shot at the Community Vaccination Center in the Seminole Square Shopping Center from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m Monday through Saturday.

