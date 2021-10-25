Charlottesville organizations express support for plaintiffs ahead of Sines v. Kessler

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Multiple Charlottesville groups are expressing their support and solidarity for the plaintiffs as Sines v. Kessler gets underway Monday, October 25.

The lawsuit seeks monetary damages against white nationalists and organizations in connection with the Unite the Right rally. It also seeks a judgment that the defendants violated the constitutional rights of nine plaintiffs who were physically injured or emotionally scarred. An Ohio man is already serving life in prison for killing Heather Heyer and injuring dozens more by plowing his car into a crowd.

Groups include Congregate Charlottesville, Black Lives Matter Charlottesville, Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) Charlottesville, Take ‘Em Down Cville, Hate-Free Schools Coalition of Albemarle County, Charlottesville Beyond Policing (CVBP), Charlottesville Democratic Socialists of America, Beloved Community Cville, Indivisible Charlottesville and Cville Cares.

“We want folks to be able to remember the reasons why we are asking for accountability, but also accountability is not the end game here. We want people to remember that being actively anti-racist and anti-fascist is the reason why we are doing this work,” Congregate Charlottesville Co-President Christina Rivera said.

The organizations are reminding people in and around Charlottesville to take care of themselves and join in the support.

“We want people to remember that this can be retraumatizing or reactivating of the days in the summer of 2017, but we also don’t want that to be paralyzing we need people to be actively working out in the community to take care of those that are most vulnerable and most at risk,” Rivera said.

