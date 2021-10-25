BEACON incubator project receives thousands in state funding to revitalize Vinegar Hill

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - BEACON, the Black Entrepreneurial Advancement and Community Opportunity Network received a $150,000 grant.

New Hill Development is the non-profit that applied for the grant on behalf of the BEACON project to revitalize what was once Vinegar Hill.

It was a place in Charlottesville rich with African American families and businesses that was demolished in the 60′s.

“Those communities were destroyed which supported those Black businesses and they were scattered and people moved away. It really crippled the ability for those Black businesses to really be able to continue to move forward,” New Hill Development CEO, Yolunda Harrell, said.

Black businesses and families were displaced to make room for new shops, apartments, and wider streets between the Downtown Mall and the University of Virginia.

“That really stunted the growth of wealth within the Black community of Charlottesville,” said Harrell.

The New Hill Development Corporation is working to bring vibrancy back to the area, starting with food service.

Antwon Brinson is the founder of Culinary Concepts, a company that trains people to run restaurants and sell food products.

“Charlottesville is a mini food Mecca. We have over 500 restaurants in a 10 mile radius,” said Brinson.

He says even though Charlottesville has a reputation for great food, Black restaurant owners are slim.

Culinary Concepts and New Hill Development are partnered up to teach food service skills to African American entrepreneurs.

“The hardest thing is to find space, a space to be able to do your prepared foods,” Brinson said.

A portion of the money from the $150,000 grant will go towards building a commercial kitchen that entrepreneurs can rent out.

$50,000 will go into the hands of entrepreneurs to start up their own businesses.

