Severe Weather Risk Monday Evening

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Warmer than average temperatures continue Sunday night into Monday. A mild southwest wind ahead of a strong Cold Front will boost highs to the 70s again Monday afternoon.

Showers, downpours and a few thunderstorms arrive west to east by the end of Monday afternoon. A few storms may pack a punch with damaging winds being the primary threat! The overall large Hail and Flood risk is very low. Tornado threat is low. But not a zero chance. The best timing looks like 5 PM to 11 PM west to east. Keep checking back for updates.

A strong Low Pressure area will form off the Mid-Atlantic Coast Tuesday morning. This will cause gusty winds for the region for the day.

Seasonable and dry with sunshine Wednesday.

Tracking the progress of another storm system arriving from the west by the end of Thursday. This system will provide more rain chances and cooler daytime temperatures.

Off and on rain likely Friday and into Saturday. Rain totals for the week will range from a half inch to two and a half inches.

Trending drier in time for Halloween next Sunday.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows 55 to 60 degrees. Light south breeze.

Monday: Partly sunny and warm. Highs mid to upper 70s. South breeze.

Monday night: Evening showers, downpours and a few embedded thunderstorms. Damaging winds can’t be ruled out. Rain exit after midnight. Lows lower 50s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the 60s. Gusty northwest winds at times. Lows upper 40s.

Wednesday: Sunshine, lighter breeze and seasonable. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds. Showers by late day and mainly Thursday night. Highs lower 60s. Lows lower 50s.

Friday: Rain showers. Highs lower 60s. Lows lower 50s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 60s.

