Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and Albemarle County participates in Drug Take Back Day

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and the Albemarle County Police Department joined forces to help the community Saturday. The two participated in Drug Take Back Day.

People drove up, disposed old medications, and left with no questions asked. The event is anonymous, and just a way to safely get rid of drugs.

The event happens twice a year, but people are encouraged to be cautious with their disposals every day.

“Having these days and collecting the medication is super important so it stays out of our waterways, it stays out of the hands of kids, or older adults and making sure that the community stays safe,” Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital Community Health Educator, Diana Webb said.

There are permanent take back boxes that are open all-year round in the Blue Ridge Health District, so you don’t have to wait for this event. There is one in Sentara Martha Jefferson in the outpatient pharmacy on the third floor.

