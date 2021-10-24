Advertise With Us
Back On Track
No. 2 UVA women’s soccer dominates Miami 6-1 on Senior Day

The UVA women's soccer team celebrated its seniors
By Mike Shiers
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The No. 2 Virginia women’s soccer team dominated Miami 6-1 on Sunday at Klöckner Stadium.

Haley Hopkins and Diana Ordonez both scored twice, and Alexa Spaanstra and Taryn Torres also found the net for the ‘Hoos.

All of the goals were scored in the 1st half.

UVA found the net six times in the first 28 minutes of the match, and the Cavs outshot the ‘Canes 27-1.

Laurel Ivory, Lauren Hinton, Taryn Torres, Sydney Zandi, Lizzy Sieracki, and Diana Ordoñez were honored in a Senior Day ceremony before the match.

Virginia (15-0-1, 8-0-1) will play its regular season finale on Thursday at No. 1 Florida State.

