Fine Fall Weather Sunday and Severe Weather Risk Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Warm Front is pushing over the region. It has produced some clouds and a few sprinkles late last night and early this morning.

Clouds will give way to more sun and a warmer south breeze this afternoon.

Remaining dry and mild Sunday night.

A lot of Monday will be quiet and warm. Tracking the progress of a strong storm system over the Missouri and Mid-Mississippi Valley. As it moves east, it will cause a risk for Severe Weather for our region by the end of Monday afternoon to the evening hours! Localized damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat. The large Hail and Flood risk is very low. Also the Tornado risk is low. However, not a zero chance. Keep checking back for updates.

Breezy and cooler on Tuesday.

Dry with sunshine Wednesday.

Another storm system arrives from the west later Thursday, Friday into next Saturday. This will increase our rain chances again. Along with cooler daytime high temperatures.

Rainfall projections from Monday evening through Saturday will range from an inch to two and a half inches.

Sunday: Clouds and sun. Mild this afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Monday: Partly sunny, warm and more humid. Highs in the 70s. Late day shower and storm.

Monday night: Evening showers, downpours and thunderstorms likely. Isolated Severe Weather risk during the evening. Rain and storms exit overnight. Lows in the 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with gusty winds. Highs in the 60s. Lows near 50.

Wednesday: Sunshine and seasonable. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds. Late day showers possible. Rain more likely at night. Highs in the 60s. Lows 50s.

Friday: Rain showers. Highs lower 60s. Lows near 50.

Saturday: Rain showers. Highs cooler in the upper 50s.

