Cavaliers hold on to beat Georgia Tech 48-40 at Scott Stadium

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Joey Blount knocked down a pass in the endzone on the final play of the game, and the Virginia football team held on to beat Georgia Tech 48-40 at Scott Stadium on Saturday night.

UVA led 48-27 with 3:50 remaining in the 4th quarter, but the Yellow Jackets scored two touchdowns and recovered two onside kicks to make it close.

“We put ourselves in a bad situation, and we could have lost that game,” says Blount. “We put the game up in the air for anyone to take. I’m upset with how that game ended, and we need to be better.”

Head coach Bronco Mendenhall says, “When it was 48-27, that was about how I anticipated the game going. The end? Who figures that out? That was unanticipated, but for the rest, that was about what we thought.”

“We’ve had a lot of close ones,” added Brennan Armstrong. “We know, coach Mendenhall always says each week when we play an ACC game, you just got to come one game at a time. You can’t think of nothing else, outside, whatever it may be, the game before, the game after. You just got to focus on what you got to do that week.”

UVA’s junior quarterback put together another stellar performance, as Armstrong completed 29-of-43 passes for 396 yards and four touchdowns through the air.

He also carried the ball 12 times for a team-high 99 yards and two touchdowns.

Sophomore Dontayvion Wicks had 6 catches for 168 yards and two TD’s, including a 77 yard score to give UVA the lead in the 2nd quarter.

“In meetings Coach Hagans always talks about making one guy miss,” says Wicks. “So when I caught the ball, I knew I had to make one miss, and when I made him miss, I just saw all green, so I just knew I had to outrun the rest of the people.”

Senior Keytaon Thompson had 9 catches for 89 yards for the Cavaliers.

Virginia (6-2, 4-2 ACC) is scheduled to be back in action at BYU next Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 10:15 EST in Utah.

