Armstrong lacking national recognition despite eye-popping numbers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Brennan Armstrong put together another Herculean performance in the victory against Georgia Tech on Saturday, as the junior quarterback had six total touchdowns, and nearly 500 yards of Total Offense.

He leads the nation in passing yards this season, as well as Total Offense, but still isn’t mentioned among college football’s elite.

When asked about Armstrong’s lack of national attention, senior safety Joey Blount was, well, blunt.

“Knowing Brennan, as a close friend of his, I know he doesn’t give two (expletives) about national attention,” says Blount. “All he wants to do is come out and win the game. He wants to get a 10-win season. He wants to win out and get the ACC Championship.”

Among Power Five quarterbacks, Brennan Armstrong (3,397 yards) has over 900 more yards of Total Offense than the next closest player, Bryce Young, of Alabama (2,493 yards).

Young is a Heisman Trophy favorite.

Armstrong isn’t even on the list.

“If he’s not, I don’t know how come,” says head coach Bronco Mendenhall. “I don’t know what else you have to do, what other numbers you have to put up, or how else you have to lead the team, or lead a team. If he’s not, I don’t know how come.”

Blount adds, “The things he’s doing in these games, are just incredible. To see his growth from last year, to this year, is incredible.”

And his game is still expanding.

Now fully recovered from a knee injury, Armstrong rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns against the Yellow Jackets in the 48-40 win on Saturday night.

“With me running, they have to account for me,” says Armstrong. “We get an extra blocker in the run game with our running back, or whomever it may be, and it just brings a different dynamic, too.”

Armstrong has 3,220 yards passing this season.

He’s a little more than 300 yards away from the program record (Bryce Perkins – 3,538 in 2019), and there are still four games remaining in the regular season.

Armstrong says, “I can do all that stuff, but it just doesn’t get done without the guys around me. You can’t do this solo in football, you know? You got to have a team around you. Whatever happens with my numbers, you can see the numbers the other guys are making too. It’s just a collective effort for those type of things.”

Virginia is scheduled to be on the road next week at #25 BYU.

Kickoff is set for 10:15 PM.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.