The 28th Annual Martha’s Market took place in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -On Saturday, the Women’s Committee and the Martha Jefferson Hospital Foundation came together for the 28th annual Martha’s Market in Charlottesville.

At IX Art Park, participating vendors came out to donate 15 percent of their profits to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and the Women’s Committee.

“The goal is to provide health for the women in our community. at no charge to them. The goal of today is to make as much money as we can,” founder of the Women’s Committee, Katya Spicuzza said.

Some stores and restaurants on the downtown mall also participated.

The goal of the event is to make sure women have access to early detection screenings and cancer care resources.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.