Seasonable Saturday, Milder Sunday, Active Next Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Temperatures will be closer to average for late October today. More sunshine Sunday as the wind turns more southerly. It will be a little milder during the afternoon.

Tracking a parade of storm systems heading into the Pacific Northwest over the next few days. The first storm will produce a severe weather outbreak over the Missouri and Mid-Mississippi Valley later Sunday afternoon and night. Those storms will weaken as the progress east toward our region Monday afternoon and night. We will receive some rain in the later Monday to early Tuesday time frame at this time.

Another storm system will arrive from the west on Thursday into Friday with more rain. Daytime high temperatures will be cooler after Monday. Rainfall total projections for next week will range from a half inch to an inch and a half.

Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny and seasonable. Fine fall weather for Martha’s Market at Charlottesville’s Ix Art Park. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday night: Clear and cooling for UVA’s home football game. Upper 50s for the 7:30 PM kickoff at Scott Stadium. Lower 50s by the end of the fourth quarter. Lows in the 40s by dawn.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Milder with highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Monday: Increasing clouds. Shower chance later in the day. Highs lower 70s. Rain most likely Monday night. Lows in the 50s.

Tuesday: Early shower and then drying. Partly sunny. Highs mid 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 60s. Lows lower 50s.

Thursday: Rain showers and thunder later in the day and night. Highs lower 60s.

Friday: Rain shower chance. Mostly cloudy. Highs lower 60s.

