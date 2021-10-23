Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Hokies fall 41-36 on last minute TD by Syracuse

Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente
By Mike Shiers
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Syracuse scored the game-winning touchdown with 19 seconds remaining in the 4th quarter, and the Orange rallied to beat Virginia Tech 41-36 on Saturday in Lane Stadium.

The loss is the third in a row for the Hokies, and they drop to 3-4 overall, and 1-2 in the ACC.

Freshman Malachi Thomas rushed for 151 yards and three touchdowns for Virginia Tech.

Quarterback Garrett Shrader (174) and running back Sean Tucker (112) helped the Orange pile up 315 yards on the ground.

The teams traded the lead throughout the contest, but Shrader’s 45 yard TD pass to Damien Alford with 19-seconds remaining proved to be the knockout punch.

Virginia Tech is scheduled to be back in action next Saturday at Georgia Tech.

