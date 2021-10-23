Advertise With Us
Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights

By Andrew Webb, Mike Shiers and Max Marcilla
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 12:49 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Albemarle 21, Goochland 0

Buckingham County 19, Amelia County 13

Buffalo Gap 42, Staunton 14

Clarke County 28, East Rockingham 14

Collegiate-Richmond 23, FUMA 21

Courtland 46, Culpeper 0

Dan River 35, Nelson County 0

Harrisonburg 40, Turner Ashby 21

Kenston Forest def. The Covenant School, forfeit

Lloyd Bird 24, Powhatan 23

Madison County 42, Park View-Sterling 18

North Cross 48, Fishburne Military 0

Orange County 35, Monticello 0

Riverheads 56, Fort Defiance 7

Strasburg 20, Luray 0

Stuarts Draft 42, Wilson Memorial 0

Warren County 13, William Monroe 3

Waynesboro 38, Spotswood 27

Western Albemarle 8, Fluvanna 0, OT

