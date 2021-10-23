Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 12:49 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Albemarle 21, Goochland 0
Buckingham County 19, Amelia County 13
Buffalo Gap 42, Staunton 14
Clarke County 28, East Rockingham 14
Collegiate-Richmond 23, FUMA 21
Courtland 46, Culpeper 0
Dan River 35, Nelson County 0
Harrisonburg 40, Turner Ashby 21
Kenston Forest def. The Covenant School, forfeit
Lloyd Bird 24, Powhatan 23
Madison County 42, Park View-Sterling 18
North Cross 48, Fishburne Military 0
Orange County 35, Monticello 0
Riverheads 56, Fort Defiance 7
Strasburg 20, Luray 0
Stuarts Draft 42, Wilson Memorial 0
Warren County 13, William Monroe 3
Waynesboro 38, Spotswood 27
Western Albemarle 8, Fluvanna 0, OT
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.