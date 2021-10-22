VDH: 914,755 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 13,668 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 914,755 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Friday, October 22, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,655.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 13,668, 44 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 13,600,739, an increase of 40,352 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.5%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 38,269, 75 more than yesterday.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Vaccine in Virginia:

VDH reports as of Oct. 21: 5,904,328 people in Virginia have had at least one vaccine dose, which is 69.2% of the population. Also, 5,308,944 people have been fully vaccinated, which is 62.2% of Virginia’s population. Meanwhile, 334,081 have received a booster/third dose.

VDH tracks the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in people who are partially or fully vaccinated in a dashboard it updates weekly.

As of Oct. 2: For unvaccinated Virginians, the rate of infections per 100,000 is 4,385, 143.6 hospitalizations, and 44.99 deaths.

As of Oct. 2, there have been 34,691 breakthrough cases for fully-vaccinated Virginians, with 1,287 hospitalizations and 381 deaths.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 7,955, Charlottesville = 5,308, Fluvanna County = 2,597, Greene County = 2,196, Louisa County = 3,170, Nelson County = 1,338.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,070, Bath County = 475, Buena Vista = 1,282, Harrisonburg = 8,192, Highland County = 176, Lexington = 1,554, Rockbridge County = 2,086, Rockingham County = 9,283, Staunton = 3,366, Waynesboro = 3,598.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,407, Fauquier County = 6,883, Madison County = 980, Orange County = 3,644, Rappahannock County = 574.

Click here for the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 in Virginia Dashboard

PREVIOUS UPDATES

Thursday, October 21 - 913,100 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,779.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 13,624, 86 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 13,560,387, an increase of 104,309 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.7%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 38,194, 66 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 7,929, Charlottesville = 5,308, Fluvanna County = 2,593, Greene County = 2,188, Louisa County = 3,158, Nelson County = 1,338.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,041, Bath County = 470, Buena Vista = 1,279, Harrisonburg = 8,185, Highland County = 176, Lexington = 1,552, Rockbridge County = 2,080, Rockingham County = 9,265, Staunton = 3,358, Waynesboro = 3,594.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,394, Fauquier County = 6,867, Madison County = 977, Orange County = 3,632, Rappahannock County = 570.

Wednesday, October 20 - 911,321 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,822.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 13,585, 99 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 13,456,078, an increase of 63,527 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.8%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 38,128, 87 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 7,910, Charlottesville = 5,298, Fluvanna County = 2,583, Greene County = 2,185, Louisa County = 3,149, Nelson County = 1,334.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,019, Bath County = 464, Buena Vista = 1,276, Harrisonburg = 8,172, Highland County = 174, Lexington = 1,554, Rockbridge County = 2,073, Rockingham County = 9,233, Staunton = 3,351, Waynesboro = 3,581.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,377, Fauquier County = 6,851, Madison County = 977, Orange County = 3,622, Rappahannock County = 567.

Tuesday, October 19 - 909,499 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,617.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 13,486, 52 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 13,456,078, an increase of 27,387 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.8%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 38,041, 76 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 7,899, Charlottesville = 5,290, Fluvanna County = 2,568, Greene County = 2,182, Louisa County = 3,141, Nelson County = 1,326.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 9,970, Bath County = 457, Buena Vista = 1,270, Harrisonburg = 8,156, Highland County = 171, Lexington = 1,552, Rockbridge County = 2,067, Rockingham County = 9,221, Staunton = 3,350, Waynesboro = 3,577.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,356, Fauquier County = 6,827, Madison County = 975, Orange County = 3,604, Rappahannock County = 566.

Monday, October 18 - 907,882 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,227.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 13,486.

The total number of people tested is 13,456,078.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.0%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 37,965.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 7,878, Charlottesville = 5,273, Fluvanna County = 2,555, Greene County = 2,177, Louisa County = 3,134, Nelson County = 1,323.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 9,964, Bath County = 456, Buena Vista = 1,272, Harrisonburg = 8,143, Highland County = 170, Lexington = 1,552, Rockbridge County = 2,063, Rockingham County = 9,202, Staunton = 3,342, Waynesboro = 3,572.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,331, Fauquier County = 6,818, Madison County = 969, Orange County = 3,591, Rappahannock County = 563.

Friday, October 15 - 902,938 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since Thursday is 2,357.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 13,391, an increase of 46 since Thursday.

The total number of people tested is 13,366,135, an increase of 45,568 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.5%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 37,767, 72 more than Thursday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 7,834, Charlottesville = 5,248, Fluvanna County = 2,542, Greene County = 2,163, Louisa County = 3,098, Nelson County = 1,304.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 9,884, Bath County = 452, Buena Vista = 1,261, Harrisonburg = 8,128, Highland County = 168, Lexington = 1,540, Rockbridge County = 2,042, Rockingham County = 9,147, Staunton = 3,322, Waynesboro = 3,551.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,269, Fauquier County = 6,776, Madison County = 960, Orange County = 3,563, Rappahannock County = 559.

Thursday, October 14 - 900,581 COVID-19 cases

The number of newly reported cases since Thursday is 2,603.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 13,345, an increase of 60 since yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 13,320,567, an increase of 42,976 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.5%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 37,695, 82 more than yesterday.

Wednesday, October 13 - 897,978 COVID-19 cases

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,359.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 13,285, 66 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 13,277,591, an increase of 33,790 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.6%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 37,613, 99 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 7,788, Charlottesville = 5,227, Fluvanna County = 2,534, Greene County = 2,143, Louisa County = 3,073, Nelson County = 1,290.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 9,981, Bath County = 445, Buena Vista = 1,237, Harrisonburg = 8,073, Highland County = 168, Lexington = 1,534, Rockbridge County = 2,032, Rockingham County = 9,025, Staunton = 3,301, Waynesboro = 3,395.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,262, Fauquier County = 6,720, Madison County = 954, Orange County = 3,531, Rappahannock County = 551.

Tuesday, October 12 - 895,619 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since Friday is 7,460.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 13,219.

The total number of people tested is 13,243,801.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.8%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 37,514.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 7,770, Charlottesville = 5,216, Fluvanna County = 2,528, Greene County = 2,134, Louisa County = 3,061, Nelson County = 1,288.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 9,945, Bath County = 441, Buena Vista = 1,228, Harrisonburg = 8,062, Highland County = 167, Lexington = 1,530, Rockbridge County = 2,027, Rockingham County = 9,007, Staunton = 3,300, Waynesboro = 3,379.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,228, Fauquier County = 6,699, Madison County = 950, Orange County = 3,521, Rappahannock County = 546.

Monday, October 11 - NA

Sunday, October 10 - NA

Saturday, October 9 - NA

Friday, October 8 - 888,159 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,836.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 13,075, 44 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 13,127,263, an increase of 44,769 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 8.0%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 37,264, 102 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 7,709, Charlottesville = 5,175, Fluvanna County = 2,506, Greene County = 2,106, Louisa County = 3,022, Nelson County = 1,274.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 9,836, Bath County = 429, Buena Vista = 1,207, Harrisonburg = 8,027, Highland County = 165, Lexington = 1,525, Rockbridge County = 2,008, Rockingham County = 8,930, Staunton = 3,279, Waynesboro = 3,351.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,196, Fauquier County = 6,636, Madison County = 940, Orange County = 3,481, Rappahannock County = 538.

Thursday, October 7 - 885,323 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,886.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 13,031, 32 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 13,082,494, an increase of 44,837 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 8.2%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 37,162, 78 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 7,697, Charlottesville = 5,164, Fluvanna County = 2,495, Greene County = 2,080, Louisa County = 2,999, Nelson County = 1,271.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 9,802, Bath County = 428, Buena Vista = 1,203, Harrisonburg = 8,010, Highland County = 165, Lexington = 1,523, Rockbridge County = 2,001, Rockingham County = 8,904, Staunton = 3,273, Waynesboro = 3,333.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,150, Fauquier County = 6,604, Madison County = 938, Orange County = 3,463, Rappahannock County = 535.

Wednesday, October 6 - 882,437 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,919.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 12,999, 44 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 13,037,657, an increase of 40,639 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 8.3%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 37,084, 90 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 7,674, Charlottesville = 5,150, Fluvanna County = 2,480, Greene County = 2,064, Louisa County = 2,969, Nelson County = 1,259.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 9,755, Bath County = 425, Buena Vista = 1,191, Harrisonburg = 7,989, Highland County = 164, Lexington = 1,513, Rockbridge County = 1,995, Rockingham County = 8,870, Staunton = 3,262, Waynesboro = 3,318.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,135, Fauquier County = 6,581, Madison County = 934, Orange County = 3,449, Rappahannock County = 532.

Tuesday, October 5 - 878,518 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,428.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 12,955, 47 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 12,997,018, an increase of 32,943 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 8.5%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 36,994, 81 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 7,641, Charlottesville = 5,140, Fluvanna County = 2,468, Greene County = 2,052, Louisa County = 2,941, Nelson County = 1,254.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 9,690, Bath County = 421, Buena Vista = 1,185, Harrisonburg = 7,946, Highland County = 163, Lexington = 1,508, Rockbridge County = 1,989, Rockingham County = 8,823, Staunton = 3,250, Waynesboro = 3,303.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,111, Fauquier County = 6,541, Madison County = 923, Orange County = 3,415, Rappahannock County = 522.

Monday, October 4 - 877,090 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,779.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 12,908.

The total number of people tested is 12,964,075.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 8.5%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 36,913.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 7,621, Charlottesville = 5,138, Fluvanna County = 2,465, Greene County = 2,052, Louisa County = 2,936, Nelson County = 1,250.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 9,665 Bath County = 422, Buena Vista = 1,181, Harrisonburg = 7,947, Highland County = 163, Lexington = 1,507, Rockbridge County = 1,988, Rockingham County = 8,820, Staunton = 3,244, Waynesboro = 3,298.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,110, Fauquier County = 6,534, Madison County = 919, Orange County = 3,408, Rappahannock County = 522.

Sunday, October 3 - NA

Saturday, October 2 - NA

Friday, October 1 - 869,328 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,552.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 12,806, 56 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 12,854,826, an increase of 37,296 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 9.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 8.8%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 36,711, 73 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 7,560, Charlottesville = 5,096, Fluvanna County = 2,442, Greene County = 2,017, Louisa County = 2,894, Nelson County = 1,231.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 9,468, Bath County = 417, Buena Vista = 1,159, Harrisonburg = 7,889, Highland County = 159, Lexington = 1,496, Rockbridge County = 1,969, Rockingham County = 8,728, Staunton = 3,208, Waynesboro = 3,271.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,064, Fauquier County = 6,458, Madison County = 906, Orange County = 3,350, Rappahannock County = 520.

Thursday, September 30 - 866,776 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,132.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 12,750, 54 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 12,817,530, an increase of 44,496 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 9.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 8.9%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 36,638, 72 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 7,529, Charlottesville = 5,083, Fluvanna County = 2,436, Greene County = 2,002, Louisa County = 2,868, Nelson County = 1,226.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 9,421, Bath County = 416, Buena Vista = 1,152, Harrisonburg = 7,862, Highland County = 159, Lexington = 1,491, Rockbridge County = 1,966, Rockingham County = 8,714, Staunton = 3,196, Waynesboro = 3,264.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,039, Fauquier County = 6,439, Madison County = 900, Orange County = 3,324, Rappahannock County = 518.

Wednesday, September 29 - 863,644 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,151.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 12,696, 49 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 12,773,034, an increase of 44,781 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 9.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 9.0%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 36,566, 116 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 7,504, Charlottesville = 5,069, Fluvanna County = 2,427, Greene County = 1,987, Louisa County = 2,847, Nelson County = 1,221.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 9,396, Bath County = 416, Buena Vista = 1,139, Harrisonburg = 7,847, Highland County = 159, Lexington = 1,489, Rockbridge County = 1,960, Rockingham County = 8,676, Staunton = 3,186, Waynesboro = 3,215.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,011, Fauquier County = 6,412, Madison County = 894, Orange County = 3,302, Rappahannock County = 517.

Tuesday, September 28 - 860,493 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,641.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 12,647, 55 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 12,728,253, an increase of 32,652 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 9.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 9.1%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 36,450, 88 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 7,475, Charlottesville = 5,045, Fluvanna County = 2,412, Greene County = 1,976, Louisa County = 2,838, Nelson County = 1,214.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 9,419, Bath County = 409, Buena Vista = 1,128, Harrisonburg = 7,813, Highland County = 160, Lexington = 1,482, Rockbridge County = 1,944, Rockingham County = 8,647, Staunton = 3,174, Waynesboro = 3,098.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 5,996, Fauquier County = 6,379, Madison County = 894, Orange County = 3,280, Rappahannock County = 514.

Monday, September 27 - 857,852 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,997.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 12,592.

The total number of people tested is 12,695,601.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 9.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 9.2%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 36,362.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 7,455, Charlottesville = 5,032, Fluvanna County = 2,406, Greene County = 1,970, Louisa County = 2,818, Nelson County = 1,209.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 9,406, Bath County = 407, Buena Vista = 1,125, Harrisonburg = 7,783, Highland County = 159, Lexington = 1,477, Rockbridge County = 1,939, Rockingham County = 8,603, Staunton = 3,163, Waynesboro = 3,080.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 5,979, Fauquier County = 6,362, Madison County = 886, Orange County = 3,260, Rappahannock County = 513.

Sunday, September 26 - NA

Saturday, September 25 - NA

Friday, September 24 - 849,865 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,886.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 12,511, 48 more than yesterday.

The total number of hospitalizations is 36,132, 85 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 7,396, Charlottesville = 4,985, Fluvanna County = 2,377, Greene County = 1,940, Louisa County = 2,771, Nelson County = 1,197.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 9,341, Bath County = 402, Buena Vista = 1,116, Harrisonburg = 7,724, Highland County = 159, Lexington = 1,461, Rockbridge County = 1,917, Rockingham County = 8,521, Staunton = 3,143, Waynesboro = 2,963.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 5,918, Fauquier County = 6,301, Madison County = 877, Orange County = 3,189, Rappahannock County = 504.

Thursday, September 23 - 846,979 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,767.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 12,463, 54 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 12,538,067, an increase of 44,278 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 9.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 9.5%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 36,047, 114 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 7,351, Charlottesville = 4,970, Fluvanna County = 2,373, Greene County = 1,925, Louisa County = 2,752, Nelson County = 1,197.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 9,294, Bath County = 400, Buena Vista = 1,110, Harrisonburg = 7,710, Highland County = 154, Lexington = 1,453, Rockbridge County = 1,905, Rockingham County = 8,483, Staunton = 3,132, Waynesboro = 2,954.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 5,896, Fauquier County = 6,279, Madison County = 868, Orange County = 3,171, Rappahannock County = 500.

Wednesday, September 22 - 843,212 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,737.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 12,409, 45 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 12,493,789, an increase of 44,512 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 9.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 9.8%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 35,933, 94 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 7,318, Charlottesville = 4,949, Fluvanna County = 2,358, Greene County = 1,888, Louisa County = 2,740, Nelson County = 1,187.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 9,220, Bath County = 400, Buena Vista = 1,106, Harrisonburg = 7,681, Highland County = 153, Lexington = 1,445, Rockbridge County = 1,897, Rockingham County = 8,441, Staunton = 3,103, Waynesboro = 2,944.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 5,873, Fauquier County = 6,250, Madison County = 864, Orange County = 3,145, Rappahannock County = 499.

Tuesday, September 21 - 839,475 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,335.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 12,364, 52 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 12,449,277, an increase of 37,170 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 10.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 9.8%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 35,839, 119 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 7,275, Charlottesville = 4,931, Fluvanna County = 2,350, Greene County = 1,868, Louisa County = 2,724, Nelson County = 1,180.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 9,164, Bath County = 393, Buena Vista = 1,101, Harrisonburg = 7,665, Highland County = 153, Lexington = 1,443, Rockbridge County = 1,892, Rockingham County = 8,392, Staunton = 3,095, Waynesboro = 2,935.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 5,835, Fauquier County = 6,231, Madison County = 850, Orange County = 3,121, Rappahannock County = 495.

Monday, September 20 - 836,140 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since last Friday is 8,943.

The total number of hospitalizations is 35,720, 306 more than Friday.

The total number of people who have died from the virus is at 12,312, 70 since Friday.

The total number of people tested is 12,412,107, an increase of 109,193 since Friday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 10.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 9.8%.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 7,242, Charlottesville = 4,917, Fluvanna County = 2,344, Greene County = 1,859, Louisa County = 2,712, Nelson County = 1,179.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 9,123, Bath County = 390, Buena Vista = 1,096, Harrisonburg = 7,646, Highland County = 153, Lexington = 1,433, Rockbridge County = 1,890, Rockingham County = 8,371, Staunton = 3,073, Waynesboro = 2,927.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 5,802, Fauquier County = 6,209, Madison County = 845, Orange County = 3,102, Rappahannock County = 494.

Friday, September 17- 827,197 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 4,212.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 12,242, 35 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 12,302,914, an increase of 98,902 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 9.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 10.1%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 35,414, 253 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 7,133, Charlottesville = 4,869, Fluvanna County = 2,321, Greene County = 1,803, Louisa County = 2,659, Nelson County = 1,158.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 8,896, Bath County = 373, Buena Vista = 1,081, Harrisonburg = 7,577, Highland County = 151, Lexington = 1,420, Rockbridge County = 1,852, Rockingham County = 8,254, Staunton = 3,031, Waynesboro = 2,898.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 5,705, Fauquier County = 6,135, Madison County = 825, Orange County = 3,037, Rappahannock County = 483.

Thursday, September 16 - 822,985 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 4,181.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 12,207, 37 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 12,204,012, an increase of 48,688 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 10.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 10.6%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 35,161, 176 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 7,086, Charlottesville = 4,845, Fluvanna County = 2,304, Greene County = 1,764, Louisa County = 2,625, Nelson County = 1,149.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 8,819, Bath County = 369, Buena Vista = 1,078, Harrisonburg = 7,528, Highland County = 150, Lexington = 1,408, Rockbridge County = 1,842, Rockingham County = 8,209, Staunton = 3,005, Waynesboro = 2,876.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 5,673, Fauquier County = 6,097, Madison County = 820, Orange County = 2,999, Rappahannock County = 483.

Wednesday, September 15 - 818,804 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 4,066.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 12,170, 52 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 12,204,012, an increase of 42,408 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 9.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 10.5%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 35,161, 112 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 7,033, Charlottesville = 4,811, Fluvanna County = 2,290, Greene County = 1,750, Louisa County = 2,599, Nelson County = 1,145.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 8,715, Bath County = 362, Buena Vista = 1,069, Harrisonburg = 7,491, Highland County = 149, Lexington = 1,402, Rockbridge County = 1,825, Rockingham County = 8,172, Staunton = 3,001, Waynesboro = 2,867.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 5,632, Fauquier County = 6,053, Madison County = 805, Orange County = 2,966, Rappahannock County = 480.

Tuesday, September 14 - 814,738 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,659.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 12,118, 29 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 12,161,604, an increase of 40,071 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 10.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 10.8%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 35,049, 131 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,991, Charlottesville = 4,789, Fluvanna County = 2,283, Greene County = 1,744, Louisa County = 2,579, Nelson County = 1,139.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 8,614, Bath County = 353, Buena Vista = 1,056, Harrisonburg = 7,480, Highland County = 146, Lexington = 1,394, Rockbridge County = 1,815, Rockingham County = 8,121, Staunton = 2,984, Waynesboro = 2,852.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 5,620, Fauquier County = 6,022, Madison County = 799, Orange County = 2,945, Rappahannock County = 476.

Monday, September 13 - 811,079 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,303.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 12,089.

The total number of people tested is 12,121,533.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 10.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 10.9%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 34,918.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,940, Charlottesville = 4,768, Fluvanna County = 2,273, Greene County = 1,724, Louisa County = 2,550, Nelson County = 1,131.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 8,529, Bath County = 347, Buena Vista = 1,053, Harrisonburg = 7,452, Highland County = 140, Lexington = 1,391, Rockbridge County = 1,809, Rockingham County = 8,090, Staunton = 2,968, Waynesboro = 2,833.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 5,576, Fauquier County = 5,994, Madison County = 791, Orange County = 2,926, Rappahannock County = 474.

Sunday, September 12 - NA

Saturday, September 11 - NA

Friday, September 10 - 801,827 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 4,479.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 12,010, 26 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 12,004,681, an increase of 148,781 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 10.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 10.9%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 34,696, 122 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,859, Charlottesville = 4,687, Fluvanna County = 2,235, Greene County = 1,685, Louisa County = 2,492, Nelson County = 1,111.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 8,272, Bath County = 331, Buena Vista = 1,034, Harrisonburg = 7,373, Highland County = 137, Lexington = 1,374, Rockbridge County = 1,782, Rockingham County = 7,983, Staunton = 2,925, Waynesboro = 2,797.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 5,519, Fauquier County = 5,904, Madison County = 774, Orange County = 2,872, Rappahannock County = 470.

Thursday, September 9 - 797,344 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,952.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 12,010, 33 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 11,855,900, an increase of 100,757 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 10.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 10.3%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 34,574, 125 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,800, Charlottesville = 4,661, Fluvanna County = 2,221, Greene County = 1,661, Louisa County = 2,482, Nelson County = 1,106.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 8,161, Bath County = 327, Buena Vista = 1,029, Harrisonburg = 7,340, Highland County = 137, Lexington = 1,367, Rockbridge County = 1,772, Rockingham County = 7,949, Staunton = 2,918, Waynesboro = 2,790.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 5,483, Fauquier County = 5,868, Madison County = 770, Orange County = 2,856, Rappahannock County = 466.

Wednesday, September 8 - 793,391 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 4,474.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,977, 30 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 11,855,900, an increase of 57,806 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 9.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 10.0%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 34,449, 137 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,762, Charlottesville = 4,630, Fluvanna County = 2,204, Greene County = 1,648, Louisa County = 2,469, Nelson County = 1,091.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 8,020, Bath County = 325, Buena Vista = 1,021, Harrisonburg = 7,299, Highland County = 135, Lexington = 1,358, Rockbridge County = 1,761, Rockingham County = 7,896, Staunton = 2,909, Waynesboro = 2,785.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 5,450, Fauquier County = 5,834, Madison County = 762, Orange County = 2,837, Rappahannock County = 462.

Tuesday, September 7 - 788,917 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,007.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,947, 18 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 11,855,900, an increase of 20,759 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 9.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 10.0%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 34,312, 73 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,732, Charlottesville = 4,611, Fluvanna County = 2,196, Greene County = 1,635, Louisa County = 2,454, Nelson County = 1,084.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 7,909, Bath County = 324, Buena Vista = 1,015, Harrisonburg = 7,237, Highland County = 129, Lexington = 1,346, Rockbridge County = 1,751, Rockingham County = 7,838, Staunton = 2,894, Waynesboro = 2,767.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 5,411, Fauquier County = 5,807, Madison County = 752, Orange County = 2,793, Rappahannock County = 461.

Monday, September 6 - 786,910 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,395.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,929.

The total number of people tested is 11,835,141.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 9.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 10.0%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 34,239.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,715, Charlottesville = 4,599, Fluvanna County = 2,188, Greene County = 1,624, Louisa County = 2,445, Nelson County = 1,081.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: NA

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: NA

Sunday, September 5 - NA

Saturday, September 4 - NA

Friday, September 3 - 778,167 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 4,070.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,899, 20 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 11,730,900, an increase of 54,300 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 9.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 10.2%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 34,026, 132 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,626, Charlottesville = 4,511, Fluvanna County = 2,162, Greene County = 1,595, Louisa County = 2,399, Nelson County = 1,063.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 7,647, Bath County = 314, Buena Vista = 1,000, Harrisonburg = 7,104, Highland County = 126, Lexington = 1,327, Rockbridge County = 1,711, Rockingham County = 7,721, Staunton = 2,841, Waynesboro = 2,729.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 5,352, Fauquier County = 5,731, Madison County = 729, Orange County = 2,732, Rappahannock County = 455.

Thursday, September 2 - 774,097 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 4,255.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,879, 18 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 11,676,600, an increase of 53,434 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 9.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 10.4%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 33,894, 86 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,597, Charlottesville = 4,488, Fluvanna County = 2,148, Greene County = 1,582, Louisa County = 2,382, Nelson County = 1,057.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 7,561, Bath County = 309, Buena Vista = 1,000, Harrisonburg = 7,036, Highland County = 126, Lexington = 1,325, Rockbridge County = 1,709, Rockingham County = 7,673, Staunton = 2,825, Waynesboro = 2,710.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 5,318, Fauquier County = 5,699, Madison County = 713, Orange County = 2,714, Rappahannock County = 453.

Wednesday, September 1 - 769,842 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,407.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,861, 19 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 11,623,166, an increase of 42,871 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 10.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 10.3%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 33,808, 119 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,533, Charlottesville = 4,429, Fluvanna County = 2,128, Greene County = 1,555, Louisa County = 2,359, Nelson County = 1,041.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 7,425, Bath County = 306, Buena Vista = 996, Harrisonburg = 6,942, Highland County = 126, Lexington = 1,318, Rockbridge County = 1,703, Rockingham County = 7,572, Staunton = 2,790, Waynesboro = 2,694.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 5,261, Fauquier County = 5,680, Madison County = 706, Orange County = 2,688, Rappahannock County = 447.

Tuesday, August 31 - 766,435 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,487.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,842, 32 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 11,580,295, an increase of 43,858 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 10.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 10.1%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 33,689, 132 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,511, Charlottesville = 4,408, Fluvanna County = 2,121, Greene County = 1,546, Louisa County = 2,336, Nelson County = 1,031.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 7,335, Bath County = 302, Buena Vista = 992, Harrisonburg = 6,901, Highland County = 126, Lexington = 1,313, Rockbridge County = 1,697, Rockingham County = 7,543, Staunton = 2,781, Waynesboro = 2,686.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 5,226, Fauquier County = 5,647, Madison County = 706, Orange County = 2,665, Rappahannock County = 446.

Monday, August 30 - 762,948 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,291.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,810.

The total number of people tested is 11,536,437.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 10.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 10.1%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 33,557.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,477, Charlottesville = 4,397, Fluvanna County = 2,113, Greene County = 1,537, Louisa County = 2,326, Nelson County = 1,028.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 7,282, Bath County = 301, Buena Vista = 988, Harrisonburg = 6,874, Highland County = 126, Lexington = 1,306, Rockbridge County = 1,692, Rockingham County = 7,516, Staunton = 2,765, Waynesboro = 2,670.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 5,186, Fauquier County = 5,596, Madison County = 699, Orange County = 2,631, Rappahannock County = 439.

Sunday, August 29 - NA

Saturday, August 28 - NA

Friday, August 27 - 754,651 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,521.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,769, 39 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 11,431,926, an increase of 87,467 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 10.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 10.0%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 33,344, 127 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,398, Charlottesville = 4,342, Fluvanna County = 2,088, Greene County = 1,522, Louisa County = 2,283, Nelson County = 1,006.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 7,032, Bath County = 291, Buena Vista = 977, Harrisonburg = 6,802, Highland County = 125, Lexington = 1,293, Rockbridge County = 1,679, Rockingham County = 7,438, Staunton = 2,735, Waynesboro = 2,628.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 5,139, Fauquier County = 5,482, Madison County = 688, Orange County = 2,582, Rappahannock County = 427.

Thursday, August 26 - 751,133 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,492.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,730, 15 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 11,344,459, an increase of 44,543 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 10.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 9.9%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 33,217, 121 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,356, Charlottesville = 4,317, Fluvanna County = 2,076, Greene County = 1,518, Louisa County = 2,268, Nelson County = 998.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,921, Bath County = 290, Buena Vista = 973, Harrisonburg = 6,783, Highland County = 124, Lexington = 1,287, Rockbridge County = 1,672, Rockingham County = 7,402, Staunton = 2,725, Waynesboro = 2,621.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 5,121, Fauquier County = 5,438, Madison County = 676, Orange County = 2,556, Rappahannock County = 421.

Wednesday, August 25 - 747,640 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,454.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,715, 22 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 11,344,459, an increase of 38,013 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 10.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 9.8%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 33,096, 129 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,340, Charlottesville = 4,299, Fluvanna County = 2,067, Greene County = 1,510, Louisa County = 2,246, Nelson County = 990.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,845, Bath County = 287, Buena Vista = 969, Harrisonburg = 6,775, Highland County = 124, Lexington = 1,281, Rockbridge County = 1,664, Rockingham County = 7,382, Staunton = 2,716, Waynesboro = 2,609.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 5,107, Fauquier County = 5,401, Madison County = 676, Orange County = 2,526, Rappahannock County = 417.

Tuesday, August 24 - 744,187 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 3,027.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,693, 18 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 11,306,446, an increase of 33,446 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 10.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 9.7%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 32,967, 297 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,311, Charlottesville = 4,285, Fluvanna County = 2,059, Greene County = 1,497, Louisa County = 2,222, Nelson County = 982.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,794, Bath County = 284, Buena Vista = 964, Harrisonburg = 6,749, Highland County = 123, Lexington = 1,271, Rockbridge County = 1,657, Rockingham County = 7,353, Staunton = 2,701, Waynesboro = 2,598.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 5,088, Fauquier County = 5,364, Madison County = 673, Orange County = 2,505, Rappahannock County = 414.

Monday, August 23 - 749,159 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since Friday, Aug. 20 is 7,081.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,675, 28 since Friday.

The total number of people tested is 11,273,000, an increase of 91,741 since Friday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 10.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 9.5%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 32,670, 188 more since Friday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,295, Charlottesville = 4,276, Fluvanna County = 2,055, Greene County = 1,491, Louisa County = 2,217, Nelson County = 979.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,739, Bath County = 284, Buena Vista = 964, Harrisonburg = 6,739, Highland County = 123, Lexington = 1,261, Rockbridge County = 1,655, Rockingham County = 7,336, Staunton = 2,691, Waynesboro = 2,586.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 5,071, Fauquier County = 5,333, Madison County = 671, Orange County = 2,495, Rappahannock County = 406.

Friday, August 20 - 734,079 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,792.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,647, 9 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 11,181,259, an increase of 36,909 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 9.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 9.1%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 32,670, 77 more than yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,243, Charlottesville = 4,256, Fluvanna County = 2,038, Greene County = 1,476, Louisa County = 2,195, Nelson County = 958.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,583, Bath County = 283, Buena Vista = 954, Harrisonburg = 6,709, Highland County = 123, Lexington = 1,248, Rockbridge County = 1,638, Rockingham County = 7,278, Staunton = 2,660, Waynesboro = 2,568.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 5,025, Fauquier County = 5,274, Madison County = 661, Orange County = 2,456, Rappahannock County = 397.

Thursday, August 19 - 731,287 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,764.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,638, 6 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 11,144,350, an increase of 34,930 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 9.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 8.8%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 32,493, 94 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,230, Charlottesville = 4,242, Fluvanna County = 2,029, Greene County = 1,465, Louisa County = 2,183, Nelson County = 951.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,518, Bath County = 282, Buena Vista = 954, Harrisonburg = 6,697, Highland County = 123, Lexington = 1,245, Rockbridge County = 1,637, Rockingham County = 7,260, Staunton = 2,651, Waynesboro = 2,553.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 5,005, Fauquier County = 5,234, Madison County = 661, Orange County = 2,440, Rappahannock County = 391.

Wednesday, August 18 - 728,523 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,552.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,632, 7 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 11,109,420, an increase of 30,160 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 9.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 8.6%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 32,493, 94 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,204, Charlottesville = 4,230, Fluvanna County = 2,023, Greene County = 1,458, Louisa County = 2,177, Nelson County = 943.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,436, Bath County = 281, Buena Vista = 952, Harrisonburg = 6,686, Highland County = 121, Lexington = 1,242, Rockbridge County = 1,634, Rockingham County = 7,246, Staunton = 2,642, Waynesboro = 2,543.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,990, Fauquier County = 5,216, Madison County = 657, Orange County = 2,430, Rappahannock County = 390.

Tuesday, August 17 - 725,971 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,244.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,625, 7 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 11,079,260, an increase of 26,940 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 9.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 8.5%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 32,399, 83 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,193, Charlottesville = 4,215, Fluvanna County = 2,018, Greene County = 1,452, Louisa County = 2,169, Nelson County = 939.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,384, Bath County = 279, Buena Vista = 952, Harrisonburg = 6,670, Highland County = 121, Lexington = 1,240, Rockbridge County = 1,626, Rockingham County = 7,219, Staunton = 2,634, Waynesboro = 2,531.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,974, Fauquier County = 5,198, Madison County = 652, Orange County = 2,411, Rappahannock County = 389.

Monday, August 16 - 723,727 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,712.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,618, 19 more since Friday.

The total number of people tested is 11,052,320, an increase of 79,144 since Friday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 8.2%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 32,316, 247 more since Friday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,183, Charlottesville = 4,211, Fluvanna County = 2,012, Greene County = 1,448, Louisa County = 2,164, Nelson County = 937.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,347, Bath County = 279, Buena Vista = 950, Harrisonburg = 6,662, Highland County = 121, Lexington = 1,237, Rockbridge County = 1,625, Rockingham County = 7,205, Staunton = 2,626, Waynesboro = 2,531.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,963, Fauquier County = 5,175, Madison County = 650, Orange County = 2,397, Rappahannock County = 389.

Sunday, August 15 - NA

Saturday, August 14 - NA

Friday, August 13 - 717,826 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,270.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,599, 16 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 10,973,176, an increase of 63,725 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.7%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 32,093, 69 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,135, Charlottesville = 4,186, Fluvanna County = 2,004, Greene County = 1,431, Louisa County = 2,151, Nelson County = 920.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,250, Bath County = 278, Buena Vista = 945, Harrisonburg = 6,650, Highland County = 121, Lexington = 1,230, Rockbridge County = 1,618, Rockingham County = 7,157, Staunton = 2,616, Waynesboro = 2,517.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,943, Fauquier County = 5,133, Madison County = 645, Orange County = 2,371, Rappahannock County = 384.

Thursday, August 12 - 715,556 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,361.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,583, 2 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 10,909,451, an increase of 32,496 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.6%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 32,024, 175 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,121, Charlottesville = 4,179, Fluvanna County = 1,997, Greene County = 1,427, Louisa County = 2,146, Nelson County = 920.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,232, Bath County = 278, Buena Vista = 945, Harrisonburg = 6,642, Highland County = 121, Lexington = 1,226, Rockbridge County = 1,612, Rockingham County = 7,151, Staunton = 2,606, Waynesboro = 2,515.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,928, Fauquier County = 5,112, Madison County = 646, Orange County = 2,359, Rappahannock County = 382.

Wednesday, August 11 - 713,195 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,117.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,581, 3 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 10,909,451, an increase of 28,060 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.5%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 31,849, 117 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,095, Charlottesville = 4,169, Fluvanna County = 1,990, Greene County = 1,420, Louisa County = 2,139, Nelson County = 915.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,175, Bath County = 278, Buena Vista = 943, Harrisonburg = 6,637, Highland County = 121, Lexington = 1,222, Rockbridge County = 1,608, Rockingham County = 7,135, Staunton = 2,601, Waynesboro = 2,509.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,906, Fauquier County = 5,097, Madison County = 645, Orange County = 2,348, Rappahannock County = 382.

Tuesday, August 10 - 711,078 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,759.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,578, 7 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 10,881,391, an increase of 24,492 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.5%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 31,849, 72 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,079, Charlottesville = 4,158, Fluvanna County = 1,982, Greene County = 1,415, Louisa County = 2,130, Nelson County = 912.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,160, Bath County = 278, Buena Vista = 941, Harrisonburg = 6,619, Highland County = 121, Lexington = 1,218, Rockbridge County = 1,607, Rockingham County = 7,125, Staunton = 2,595, Waynesboro = 2,506.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,885, Fauquier County = 5,074, Madison County = 643, Orange County = 2,336, Rappahannock County = 376.

Monday, August 9 - 709,319 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,298.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,571.

The total number of people tested is 10,856,899.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.3%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 31,777.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,073, Charlottesville = 4,154, Fluvanna County = 1,978, Greene County = 1,411, Louisa County = 2,127, Nelson County = 912.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,152, Bath County = 278, Buena Vista = 939, Harrisonburg = 6,610, Highland County = 121, Lexington = 1,218, Rockbridge County = 1,605, Rockingham County = 7,114, Staunton = 2,593, Waynesboro = 2,504.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,876, Fauquier County = 5,062, Madison County = 641, Orange County = 2,330, Rappahannock County = 375.

Sunday, August 8 - Missing

Saturday, August 7 - Missing

Friday, August 6 - 704,664 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,845.

The number of people in Virginia who have died due to the virus is at 11,558, 12 more than yesterday.

The number of people tested is 10,788,890, an increase of 29,299 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 8.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.1%.

The number of hospitalizations is 31,628, 33 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,027, Charlottesville = 4,136, Fluvanna County = 1,966, Greene County = 1,388, Louisa County = 2,109, Nelson County = 903.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,102, Bath County = 278, Buena Vista = 939, Harrisonburg = 6,589, Highland County = 119, Lexington = 1,215, Rockbridge County = 1,601, Rockingham County = 7,094, Staunton = 2,587, Waynesboro = 2,496.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,843, Fauquier County = 5,016, Madison County = 634, Orange County = 2,313, Rappahannock County = 372.

Thursday, August 5 - 702,819 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,760.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,546, 5 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 10,759,591, an increase of 28,112 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.8%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 31,595, 49 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 6,006, Charlottesville = 4,132, Fluvanna County = 1,964, Greene County = 1,386, Louisa County = 2,104, Nelson County = 900.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,088, Bath County = 278, Buena Vista = 939, Harrisonburg = 6,582, Highland County = 119, Lexington = 1,211, Rockbridge County = 1,597, Rockingham County = 7,082, Staunton = 2,578, Waynesboro = 2,493.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,831, Fauquier County = 4,996, Madison County = 631, Orange County = 2,307, Rappahannock County = 371.

Wednesday, August 4 - 701,058 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,716.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,541, 5 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 10,731,479, an increase of 24,088 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.5%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 31,546, 76 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,996, Charlottesville = 4,125, Fluvanna County = 1,960, Greene County = 1,381, Louisa County = 2,101, Nelson County = 899.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,073, Bath County = 278, Buena Vista = 939, Harrisonburg = 6,578, Highland County = 119, Lexington = 1,210, Rockbridge County = 1,597, Rockingham County = 7,073, Staunton = 2,574, Waynesboro = 2,491.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,827, Fauquier County = 4,971, Madison County = 628, Orange County = 2,307, Rappahannock County = 370.

Tuesday, August 3 - 699,342 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,403.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,536, 2 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 10,707,391, an increase of 18,936 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.1%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 31,470, 47 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,978, Charlottesville = 4,121, Fluvanna County = 1,956, Greene County = 1,379, Louisa County = 2,097, Nelson County = 894.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,065, Bath County = 278, Buena Vista = 938, Harrisonburg = 6,567, Highland County = 116, Lexington = 1,209, Rockbridge County = 1,595, Rockingham County = 7,062, Staunton = 2,573, Waynesboro = 2,490.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,815, Fauquier County = 4,946, Madison County = 628, Orange County = 2,302, Rappahannock County = 366.

Monday, August 2 - 697,939 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,165.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 11,534.

The total number of people tested is 10,688,455.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.0%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 31,423, more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 5,971, Charlottesville = 4,119, Fluvanna County = 1,955, Greene County = 1,372, Louisa County = 2,097, Nelson County = 893.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 6,055, Bath County = 278, Buena Vista = 938, Harrisonburg = 6,565, Highland County = 115, Lexington = 1,207, Rockbridge County = 1,594, Rockingham County = 7,058, Staunton = 2,572, Waynesboro = 2,488.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 4,811, Fauquier County = 4,928, Madison County = 628, Orange County = 2,299, Rappahannock County = 365.