Thousands in grant money coming to Scottsville for business startups

SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A $40,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development is coming to Scottsville. The money will be spent on a business launch, bringing more entrepreneurs to the area.

“That grant is focused on new entrepreneurship and business startups in vacant buildings downtown,” Scottsville Town Administrator Matt Lawless said.

Scottsville Town Council members say this money is coming as COVID-19 relief, at the perfect time.

“Many folks have taken pandemic recovery as an opportunity to start their own business,” Lawless said.

The council hopes this will bring tourists, rebuild pandemic loss, and strengthen Scottsville’s economy.

“We actually have quite a bit of land within the town of Scottsville that we are interested in developing,” said Stuart Munson, the chair of Scottsville’s Economic Development Committee.

The grant money is helping Scottsville kick off a new workshop for future business owners.

“The program will teach you the basic of business such as accounting, operations, and marketing. At the end of that time we will help you write a business plan,” Munson said. “We have a panel of successful Scottsville entrepreneurs that will review those business plans and several of them will be selected to receive a $10,000 to $15,000 startup grant.”

Contact information can be found here for the 8 week business workshop.

