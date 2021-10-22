Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Sunny and seasonal weekend

Needed rain next week
By David Rogers
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A weakening cold front continues to move east. A few scattered showers overnight are moving away. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine today. As our wind shifts to the north, a cooler and more seasonal airmass will filter in. Both Saturday and Sunday look great with sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Next week will feature slightly cooler than normal conditions and numerous opportunities for rain. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, High: around 70

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: upper 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s,,,Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Increasing cloudiness, scattered pm showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Early showers, clearing, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

State police say charges are pending.
Mother & father killed, 8 children injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
Dave Matthews (FILE)
Dave Matthews to perform at free event for Terry McAuliffe in Charlottesville
UVA marching band (FILE)
Cavalier Marching Band’s wind instruments sidelined from playing in the stands
(FILE)
BRHD shows high COVID-19 transmission rates in all localities
Tamarius and family
Charlottesville teen’s financial literacy tips go viral on TikTok

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
Stray Shower Tonight. Cooler, More Seasonable Friday
Tracking Autumn Cold Front