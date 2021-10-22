Sunny and seasonal weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A weakening cold front continues to move east. A few scattered showers overnight are moving away. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine today. As our wind shifts to the north, a cooler and more seasonal airmass will filter in. Both Saturday and Sunday look great with sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Next week will feature slightly cooler than normal conditions and numerous opportunities for rain. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, High: around 70

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: upper 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s,,,Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Increasing cloudiness, scattered pm showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Early showers, clearing, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

