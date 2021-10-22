Advertise With Us
Rep. Spanberger: $388K grant to help UVA Health strengthen telehealth services

By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger says a federal grant will help improve telehealth services across central Virginia.

Spanberger’s office announced Friday, October 22, that a total of $388,574 is being awarded to the University of Virginia Health System.

“UVA Health is honored to have received this award from the Federal Communications Commission’s COVID-19 Telehealth Grant program. This funding will enable us to provide expanded outreach to patients across the commonwealth,” UVA Center for Telehealth Director Dr. Karen S. Rheuban said.

The funds will go towards buying equipment for virtual healthcare appointments and patient monitoring, and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

