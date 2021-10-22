Rep. Spanberger: $388K grant to help UVA Health strengthen telehealth services

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger says a federal grant will help improve telehealth services across central Virginia.

Spanberger’s office announced Friday, October 22, that a total of $388,574 is being awarded to the University of Virginia Health System.

“UVA Health is honored to have received this award from the Federal Communications Commission’s COVID-19 Telehealth Grant program. This funding will enable us to provide expanded outreach to patients across the commonwealth,” UVA Center for Telehealth Director Dr. Karen S. Rheuban said.

The funds will go towards buying equipment for virtual healthcare appointments and patient monitoring, and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

