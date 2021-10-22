Police presence in downtown Charlottesville attributed to suspicious package at federal building

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is increased police presence in downtown Charlottesville this evening. A city of Charlottesville spokesperson says it is related to a suspicious device at the federal building.

We are receiving reports that are road closures in the area, but have not been given specifics at this time.

This is a breaking news story, this article will be updated as details become available.

