Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Police presence in downtown Charlottesville attributed to suspicious package at federal building

(FILE)
(FILE)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is increased police presence in downtown Charlottesville this evening. A city of Charlottesville spokesperson says it is related to a suspicious device at the federal building.

We are receiving reports that are road closures in the area, but have not been given specifics at this time.

This is a breaking news story, this article will be updated as details become available.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

State police say charges are pending.
Mother & father killed, 8 children injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
UVA marching band (FILE)
Cavalier Marching Band’s wind instruments sidelined from playing in the stands
Dave Matthews (FILE)
Dave Matthews to perform at free event for Terry McAuliffe in Charlottesville
(FILE)
BRHD shows high COVID-19 transmission rates in all localities
Tamarius and family
Charlottesville teen’s financial literacy tips go viral on TikTok

Latest News

ParkMobile sign
ParkMobile app now services Water and Market street garages
Multiple individuals have been arrested in the past several months for possession of child...
HPD makes arrests for child pornography
(FILE)
Representative Abigail Spanberger searching for change after mail delay survey
Carter Meyers Automotive representatives presenting a check to UVA Children's Hospital.
Carter Meyers Automotive’s “Fuel the Fight” campaign raises thousands for UVA Children’s Hospital