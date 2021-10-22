Advertise With Us
ParkMobile app now services Water and Market street garages

By Dominga Murray
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People parking in the downtown Charlottesville garages now have an easier payment option.

The ParkMobile app is now available at the Water and Market street garages.

It helps people find parking, pay for it with a card, reserve a spot for the future, or extend time instead of rushing back to a meter.

“Most people prefer to pay on their phone rather than going to a meter where you maybe need coins or a big pay station that might be a little bit confusing to use,” ParkMobile CEO Jeff Perkins said.

People using the garages once had to pay at the gate when exiting. They now can skip that step and pay on a smart phone.

“This simply gives you one more alternative so you don’t have to go to one of the pay stations to make your payment,” Charlottesville Parking Manager Rick Siebert said.

City officials hope this will keep traffic moving quickly in and out of the garages.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

