No. 2 Virginia women’s soccer downs Louisville 4-1

Diana Ordonez tallied her 11th goal of the season.
Diana Ordonez tallied her 11th goal of the season.(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s soccer team won its fourth-consecutive match, as the second-ranked Cavaliers defeated Louisville 4-1 on Thursday at Klöckner Stadium.

UVA took the lead on an Own Goal in the 2nd minute, and Diana Ordonez added her eleventh goal of the season in the 21st minute.

Louisville cut the deficit to one in the 71st minute, but the ‘Hoos answered with a tally by Alexis Theoret less than sixty-seconds later, and Taryn Torres added one more goal in the 80th minute.

Virginia (14-1-1, 7-0-1 ACC) will host Miami for Senior Day on Sunday at 3 PM.

