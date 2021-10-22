Nice October Weekend and Rain Chances Next Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Cold Front moved south of the region Friday. This has allowed for a cooler, more northerly wind. Temperatures will be closer to average for late October on Saturday. More sunshine Sunday as the wind turns more southerly. It will be a little milder during the afternoon.

Tracking a parade of storm systems heading into the Pacific Northwest over the next few days. The first storm will produce a severe weather outbreak over the Missouri and Mid-Mississippi Valley later Sunday afternoon and night. Those storms will weaken as the progress east toward our region Monday afternoon and night. We will receive some rain in the late Monday to early Tuesday time frame at this time.

Another storm system will arrive from the west on Thursday with more rain. Daytime high temperatures will be cooler after Monday. Rainfall total projections for next will range from a half inch to an inch and a half.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, dry and cooling for High School Football. Temperatures falling from the 60s to the upper 50s. Lows by dawn in the 40s to mid 50s. Light breeze. Near calm overnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Fine fall weather for Martha’s Market at Charlottesville’s Ix Art Park. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday: Clear and cooling for UVA’s home football game. Upper 50s for the 7:30 PM kickoff at Scott Stadium. Lower 50s by the end of the fourth quarter. Lows in the 40s by dawn.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Milder with highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Monday: Increasing clouds. Shower chance later in the day. Highs lower 70s. Rain most likely Monday night. Lows in the 50s.

Tuesday: Early shower and then drying. Partly sunny. Highs mid 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 60s. Lows lower 50s.

Thursday: Rain showers. Highs lower 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 60s.

