Lake at Chris Greene Lake Park reopened to dogs

Chris Greene Lake Park (FILE)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is letting dogs back into the lake at Chris Greene Lake Park.

The county closed the lake to dogs back on October 7 due to harmful algae bloom.

On Friday, Oct. 22, it was announced that tests showed normal water quality. As a result, dogs are allowed back in to swim safely.

Albemarle County says there have been no reported health problems.

RELATED: Lake at Chris Greene Lake Park closed to dogs due to algae bloom

