Lake at Chris Greene Lake Park reopened to dogs
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is letting dogs back into the lake at Chris Greene Lake Park.
The county closed the lake to dogs back on October 7 due to harmful algae bloom.
On Friday, Oct. 22, it was announced that tests showed normal water quality. As a result, dogs are allowed back in to swim safely.
Albemarle County says there have been no reported health problems.
RELATED: Lake at Chris Greene Lake Park closed to dogs due to algae bloom
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.