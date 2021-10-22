Lake at Chris Greene Lake Park reopened to dogs

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is letting dogs back into the lake at Chris Greene Lake Park.

The county closed the lake to dogs back on October 7 due to harmful algae bloom.

On Friday, Oct. 22, it was announced that tests showed normal water quality. As a result, dogs are allowed back in to swim safely.

Albemarle County says there have been no reported health problems.

