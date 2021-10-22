Job fair in Staunton on Saturday to have 1,000+ job opportunities

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - If you’re looking for a job, you have the chance to meet a bunch of Valley employers this weekend.

The Skyline Connections Rotary Club is putting on a job fair at the Gypsy Hill Park Gymnasium Saturday.

Sean Zirkle is president of the rotary club and said they wanted to help connect community members with employers face to face, and allow job seekers to learn more about the position before they apply.

“It first got brought up when we knew the governmental benefits and everything were ending in September, and even though there are jobs out there a lot of these benefits were ending and people were going to have to come back to work,” Zirkle said. “Also, you drive down the street and all you see is ‘help wanted’ signs everywhere. You look online, you look at the chamber of commerce or what it may be, everybody is hiring.”

There will be over 1,000 job opportunities from over 20 different organizations, including Augusta Health, Amazon, and Aramark.

Zirkle said there will be jobs across the board from $15/hour to salary positions.

The job fair is Sat. Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Gypsy Hill Park Gymnasium along 116th Regimental Road.

No reservation is needed, but masks are required.

You can find more information on the job fair here.

