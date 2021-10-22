HPD makes arrests for child pornography

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department reports that the Internet Crimes Against Children unit, a member of the Northern Virginia/Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (NOVA/DC ICAC), with support from investigators with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) has arrested multiple individuals in the past several months for possession of child pornography.

On August 26, 2021, HPD says 50-year-old Rodney Williams of Harrisonburg was arrested on 20 counts of possessing child pornography. Each charge is classified as a Class 6 felony. Williams was booked and released on a $40,000 secured bond.

On September 2, 2021, HPD says a separate investigation was conducted which led to the arrest of 20-year-old Jacob Scott of Harrisonburg.

Scott was arrested and charged with one count of possessing child pornography, a Class 6 felony, and nine counts of possessing child pornography second or subsequent offense, a Class 5 felony. Scott was booked and released on a $5,000 secured bond.

On October 20, 2021, 68-year-old Roland Moyers, Jr. of Harrisonburg was arrested and charged with one count of possessing child pornography, a Class 6 felony, and five counts of possessing child pornography second or subsequent offense, a Class 5 felony.

Moyers, Jr. was booked and released on his own recognizance on a $5,000 unsecured bond. All were independent investigations and additional investigations are ongoing, according to an HPD press release.

HPD is committed to ensuring the safety of children in the community. This includes identifying and charging predators that entice minors and those that possess, manufacture or distribute child pornography.

Internet safety, including safe use of social media and electronic apps, is a key component to prevent a juvenile from becoming a victim.

HPD encourages parents and guardians to speak to their kids about appropriate and responsible uses of web sites and applications. Smart tips to help warn kids of online dangers include:

Tell your kids that they should never arrange to meet a stranger they met online.

Don’t engage in inappropriate conversations.

Monitor online activities – have your kids show you what websites or programs they use and how they use them.

Encourage children to alert an adult when inappropriate conduct occurs.

Alert police if you suspect your child is communicating sexually online with an adult.

Avoid confronting online offenders and don’t notify them that you’ve contacted police.

Parents can receive more tips about online safety on HPD’s website or contact Detective Greg Miller at 540- 437-4404.

Additional online resources include www.safekids.com and www.netsmartz.org. HPD encourages anyone with information regarding child pornography or child exploitation to immediately report such events to law enforcement.

In Harrisonburg, tips can be called in to 540-437-4404 or online at www.cybertipline.org. Anonymous tips related to these incidents, or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

