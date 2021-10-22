Advertise With Us
Gov. Northam announces Virginia’s unemployment rate falls to 3.8% in Sept.

The private sector gained 69,300 jobs and the public sector gained 3,700 jobs, with a total of 73,000 new jobs.(Alicia Naspretto, KSNB)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Northam announced the unemployment rate in Virginia fell to 3.8% in the month of September, which is 2.8 percentage points below the rate from one year ago.

The unemployment rate is still below the national rate of 4.8%.

“September marks the sixteenth consecutive month Virginia’s unemployment rate has dropped,” Gov. Northam said. “People are working, businesses are hiring, and that’s all good news. This consistent progress shows the strength of Virginia’s economy, and we need to keep this momentum going.”

The private sector gained 69,300 jobs and the public sector gained 3,700 jobs, with a total of 73,000 new jobs.

For more details, click here.

