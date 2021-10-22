Feeling more like fall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A slow moving cold front, followed by a second weak front will move through the area today. Not much in terms of rain, however, plenty of clouds associated with both systems will stay in place. Temperatures will continue to cool back to normal levels for the start of the weekend. By Sunday, a quick warm up will boost temperatures into the low 70s. By early next week a more significant boundary will deliver widespread rain to the area. A second system is expected to bring additional showers towards the end of the week. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, cooler, High: around 70

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & seasonal, Low: upper 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Increasing clouds, late showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Clearing skies, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.