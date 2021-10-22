DOJ: Gordonsville man pleads guilty in connection with 2020 armed robberies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The U.S. Department of Justice says a Gordonsville man has pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection with a series of armed robberies in Charlottesville, Albemarle County, and Stafford County.

According to court documents, 23-year-old Dominique Dejone Thurston robbed the Oak Hill Market, a BP gas station convenience store, a Kangaroo Gas station, a 7 Day Junior Store, and three different 7-Eleven stores.

Thurston pleaded guilty Friday, October 22, to seven counts of Hobbs Act robbery and two counts of brandishing and possessing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. He is scheduled to be sentenced on January 31, 2022.

