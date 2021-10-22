Charlottesville police investigate reported suspicious package at federal building

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is increased police presence in downtown Charlottesville this evening. A city of Charlottesville spokesperson says it is related to a suspicious device at the federal building.

In a press release, the city says police and fire crews responded to the the Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse at the intersection of W. Water Street and W. Main Street for the report of a suspicious item.

The Virginia State Police Bomb Squad has been called in.

Roads around the area have been closed. Police ask the public to avoid this area until further notice.

If you have any information relevant to this incident, please contact the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

This is a breaking news story, this article will be updated as details become available.

