Carter Meyers Automotive’s “Fuel the Fight” campaign raises thousands for UVA Children’s Hospital

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Carter Meyers Automotive in Albemarle County is donating almost $30,000 of dollars to pediatric cancer hospitals, awareness groups and nonprofits across central Virginia.

Last month, for every vehicle purchased with CMA, the dealership donated money as part of its “Fuel the Fight” campaign. On Friday, it gave some of that money to a hospital close to home.

CMA donated $11,925 to the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital to support pediatric cancer patients and their families. The big check will be used in small ways that add up: helping pay for gas, car repairs, and other necessary travel costs for those undergoing treatment.

“We know that we want these parents to be able to focus on their kids during this tough time, so if we can take a burden off of them about having to worry about car repairs and fuel costs, hopefully that just means more focus on their children during a tough time for their family,” CMA President and CEO Liza Borches said.

Dr. Mike Engle, the division lead for UVA Children’s Pediatric Hematology/Oncology unit, said the hospital accepts about 60 new pediatric cancer patients every year, and that number is growing.

The additional funding will help those families who’s lives are changed when a child is diagnosed with cancer.

“The needs that these families have are really quite extraordinary,” Engle said. “You can imagine what a disruptive thing it is for a child to be diagnosed with a cancer, and everything about that family’s life changes. Sometimes it’s easy to see the big things, but the small things are also equally impactful.”

