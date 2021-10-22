Albemarle ready to battle Jefferson District rival Goochland

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There are just three weeks left in the high school football regular season, and teams are making a push for the playoffs.

Abemarle will be playing at Goochland on Friday night, and the Patriots are expecting another tough game against a Jefferson District opponent.

AHS and Goochland are evenly matched on paper.

They’re both 5-2 overall, and 3-1 in the district.

The Bulldogs have only allowed nine points total in their last three games.

Albemarle sophomore QB Amaje Parker says, “They’re really athletic, and a talented team. Same build as us. They have some big players, we have some big players. They have some speedsters, we have some speedsters. It should be a really good game.”

“They have a tough group of kids,” says head coach Brandon Isaiah. “They came down here last year, and took it to us. They have a great program, and great culture. I’ve coached at other schools, and we played them, they’ve always had a great program. They have a great quarterback,and athletes around him, so it’s going to be a dogfight.”

Goochland shutout Albemarle 27-0 last season.

The Patriots are averaging over 34-points per game this year, but Isaiah says his team will have to play mistake-free football.

“It all comes down to fundamentals,” says the AHS head coach. “Being able to take care of the football. Trying to be physical. Eliminating our mistakes. Hopefully we can execute when we need to, and do enough to try and get out of there with a win.”

Parker adds, “Really, just execution. We know we can play with anybody in the state, as long as we do what we’re supposed to do. As long as we execute, we should be good.”

The Patriots and Bulldogs are scheduled to kickoff on Friday at 7 PM in Goochland.

