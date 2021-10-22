2 officers shot near police HQ in Fla.
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DORAL, Fla. (Gray News) - Two officers were wounded in a shooting in front of the Doral headquarters of the Miami-Dade Police, according to multiple media sources.
One officer was nicked with a wound that was not considered life threatening, the Miami Herald reported. The other officer was shot in the chest, leg and arm.
Neither officer received life-threatening injuries.
A suspect was killed by police, multiple sources reported.
Officials said the shooting stemmed from a car chase and crash between two people.
A heavy police presence was seen in the area.
