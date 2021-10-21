Yellow Jackets see opportunities against UVA passing attack

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins could only laugh, when asked about the challenge presented by Brennan Armstrong and the UVA offense.

“He’s good, man,” says Collins. “They do a lot of things. There’s a lot of window dressing. A lot of motions. A lot of shifts. A lot of unique formations, that you don’t see.

Armstrong leads the nation with 2,824 passing yards this season.

UVA quarterbacks have attempted 339 passes so far, which is 74 more attempts than any other team in the ACC (Louisville - 265).

Georgia Tech junior defensive back Juanyah Thomas says, “The opportunity for us to take the ball away is going to be there. It’s just when it’s going to happen, and are we going to be dialed in enough to see it happen, and just go get the ball, because we’re going to have many chances to do that.”

Armstrong has 19 touchdowns, against six interceptions so far this season.

“He has great touch on the ball,” says Collins, “great accuracy, but he throws the deep ball really well, too.”

Georgia Tech did not play last weekend, as they had a bye week, but in their last game the Jackets scored a touchdown with less than a minute to play to beat Duke 31-27.

“That feels like a long time ago,” says Collins. “Still proud of our guys, how they handled it. Played the game one play at a time, and just kept battling until the end.”

Virginia also played Duke in its last game, and that one was over well before the end, as the Wahoos won 48-0 last week.

The shutout was UVA’s first against an ACC opponent since 2008.

“You can just see them throughout the year, getting better and better and better,” says Collins. “So we’ve got a big challenge ahead of us.”

UVA and Georgia Tech are scheduled to kickoff on Saturday at 7:30 PM at Scott Stadium.

