Weyers Cave business making floral frogs

A flower frog made by Floral Genius in Weyers Cave.
A flower frog made by Floral Genius in Weyers Cave.(WVIR)
By Tara Todd
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WVIR) - A business in the Shenandoah Valley is making floral frogs, and while they may be new to a lot of us, they seem to be trending.

Floral Genius in Weyers Cave is where the idea is growing.

“I had always wanted to be an entrepreneur,” Stephanie Duncan said after her sister came to her with the idea. “She said, ‘we’re making flower frogs,’ and I looked at her and said, ‘what’s a flower frog?’”

If you’re wondering, too, they’re flower holders.

“Nobody’s quite sure why they call it a floral frog,” Duncan said.

It goes into the bottom of the vase, then you position your flower how you want it.

“We’re actually the only people in the world that make the hairpin holder flower frog,” Duncan said. “We have exploded. Our demand far outweighs our production capabilities.”

Duncan says their goal at Floral Genius is to make flower frogs more accessible, but also expand their line. They’re working with economic development experts to figure out how Floral Genius can best meet demand.

