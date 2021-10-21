Advertise With Us
UVA doctor warns about salmonella linked to onions

By Dominga Murray
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It may be time to throw out your onions. A salmonella outbreak linked to onions has sickened more than 600 people, including 59 in Virginia.

White, yellow, or red onions without a sticker to confirm where they were grown could be dangerous.

Dr. Bill Petri, a University of Virginia infectious disease specialist says reach out to your doctor for antibiotics if you develop a fever.

“It was onions from Chihuahua, Mexico that were imported and contaminated with salmonella. It probably happened because the water that was used to irrigate the field was contaminated,” Dr. Bill Perti said.

For people who become infected, Dr. Petri also says it is important to stay hydrated to combat fluid loss.

