Turning up the heat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our stretch of above normal days is winding down. High pressure is moving east, and temperatures will warm to near 80 today. A southwest breeze will increase this afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front. The front continues to weaken, so showers will be limited. We will pick up a northwesterly wind behind the front, that is expected to cool temperatures back to normal levels this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Becoming partly sunny & breezy, High: upper 70s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, not as chilly, Low: upper 50

Friday: Stray early shower, mix of clouds & sun, High: around 70...Low: around 50

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Showers, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

