Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Turning up the heat

Sunny and seasonal weekend
By David Rogers
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our stretch of above normal days is winding down. High pressure is moving east, and temperatures will warm to near 80 today. A southwest breeze will increase this afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front. The front continues to weaken, so showers will be limited. We will pick up a northwesterly wind behind the front, that is expected to cool temperatures back to normal levels this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Becoming partly sunny & breezy, High: upper 70s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, not as chilly, Low: upper 50

Friday: Stray early shower, mix of clouds & sun, High: around 70...Low: around 50

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Showers, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

State police say charges are pending.
Mother & father killed, 8 children injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
Horse & buggy crash
Man arrested after Richmond County horse-drawn buggy crash left two people badly injured, horse euthanized
Dave Matthews (FILE)
Dave Matthews to perform at free event for Terry McAuliffe in Charlottesville
Albemarle County police car.
Albemarle County police investigate fatal accident on Monacan Trail Road
(FILE)
BRHD shows high COVID-19 transmission rates in all localities

Latest News

Tracking Autumn Cold Front
La Nina Pattern
Winter Outlook Preview
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM