Traffic hotspot at Rt. 151 and Rt. 250 intersection will see construction soon

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - There’s more change coming to a busy traffic hot spot in Albemarle County. The T-intersection of Route 250 and Route 151, one of the few paths you can take over Afton Mountain, will soon become a roundabout.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, starting next week a five-phase construction project will start at the intersection. Drivers will need to be aware of large signs directing possible traffic changes, and a change in the speed limit around the construction site to 25 miles per hour.

“Slow down, pay attention, be aware that traffic pattern, the speed limit, the road conditions may have changed,” said Lou Hatter with VDOT.

Hatter said this new traffic circle means no more backed-up traffic waiting at stop lights. It also will allow for safer passage over Afton Mountain. The roundabout, he explained, limits the number of possible crash points between vehicles using the intersection and will reduce speed.

“One of the things that we’ve seen is truck traffic coming over the mountain. We’ve had several tractor trailers overturn over the past few years,” Hatter said. “The roundabout forces everyone to slow down as they approach the roundabout, because you have to.”

Drivers should not expect drastic changes or halts to their commute. Construction will not happen on weekends or overnight, in an effort to prevent traffic from tourism.

“Nelson County has quite a thriving tourism industry up there in the Afton area and down through that area of Nelson County and we’re working very closely with the contractor and everyone on the contract team is exquisitely aware of the tourism basis of Nelson County in that area,” Hatter said.

This is one of six different roadway construction projects happening in the county. The new roundabout will cost $4.8 million.

Hatter said those working on the construction project know how traffic issues and roadwork can affect tourism, particularly along the Route 151 corridor. The rockslide earlier this year on Route 250 coming down from Afton made that point clear.

“That created significant issues because there are only two places to go over the mountain in this area. If you can’t take 250, you take 64. So if something happens on one of those routes, it can really cause significant issues,” Hatter said.

The final phase of the project is expected to start next July. The project is expected to be completed by next October. All six projects in the county are expected to be completed by February 2023.

