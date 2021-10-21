Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Tracking Autumn Cold Front

Not Much Rain or Cold Air
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Temperatures are ten to fifteen degrees warmer than average this late October day. A southwest wind ahead of our next Autumn Cold Front will keep the region warmer going into the overnight. Showers and thunderstorm will mainly form over the Ohio Valley into this evening. As the rain moves east, not much will make it over the higher elevations of the Appalachians. A couple of passing showers possible overnight into Friday. Mainly for the Shenandoah Valley. Much of Friday will be dry and more seasonable.

The weekend is also looking dry. Along with a more typical late October temperature pattern. The weather looks fine for Marth’s Market at Charlottesville’s IX Art Park Saturday.

The weather pattern turns unsettled for a lot of next week. Many rain chances arrive beginning Monday. Rainfall projections from Monday through next Friday will range from a half inch to two and a half inches!

Thursday afternoon: Mostly sunny dry and warm. Highs mid to upper 70s. Some thermometers may read 80 degrees.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy with a shower chance. Mainly west of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Lows in the 50s for most.

Friday: Partly sunny and most areas remain dry. Highs cooler in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Friday night: Fine weather for High School Football. Take your jacket or sweatshirt. Temperatures falling from the 60s to the 50s. Lows 45 to 50 by dawn.

Saturday: Partly sunny with highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Monday: Increasing clouds with an afternoon shower chance. Highs upper 60s. Lows in the 50s.

Tuesday: Rain more likely. Highs 60 to 65. Lows upper 40s.

Wednesday: A few showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs mid 60s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

State police say charges are pending.
Mother & father killed, 8 children injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
Horse & buggy crash
Man arrested after Richmond County horse-drawn buggy crash left two people badly injured, horse euthanized
Albemarle County police car.
Albemarle County police investigate fatal accident on Monacan Trail Road
(FILE)
BRHD shows high COVID-19 transmission rates in all localities
Tamarius and family
Charlottesville teen’s financial literacy tips go viral on TikTok

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
Turning up the heat
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
Breezy and Warmer Thursday. More Seasonable By Friday and Weekend