Tracking Autumn Cold Front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Temperatures are ten to fifteen degrees warmer than average this late October day. A southwest wind ahead of our next Autumn Cold Front will keep the region warmer going into the overnight. Showers and thunderstorm will mainly form over the Ohio Valley into this evening. As the rain moves east, not much will make it over the higher elevations of the Appalachians. A couple of passing showers possible overnight into Friday. Mainly for the Shenandoah Valley. Much of Friday will be dry and more seasonable.

The weekend is also looking dry. Along with a more typical late October temperature pattern. The weather looks fine for Marth’s Market at Charlottesville’s IX Art Park Saturday.

The weather pattern turns unsettled for a lot of next week. Many rain chances arrive beginning Monday. Rainfall projections from Monday through next Friday will range from a half inch to two and a half inches!

Thursday afternoon: Mostly sunny dry and warm. Highs mid to upper 70s. Some thermometers may read 80 degrees.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy with a shower chance. Mainly west of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Lows in the 50s for most.

Friday: Partly sunny and most areas remain dry. Highs cooler in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Friday night: Fine weather for High School Football. Take your jacket or sweatshirt. Temperatures falling from the 60s to the 50s. Lows 45 to 50 by dawn.

Saturday: Partly sunny with highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Monday: Increasing clouds with an afternoon shower chance. Highs upper 60s. Lows in the 50s.

Tuesday: Rain more likely. Highs 60 to 65. Lows upper 40s.

Wednesday: A few showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs mid 60s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.