Tiger Fuel donates $10K to Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Charlottesville

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tiger Fuel spent three months raising money for the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Charlottesville program. Customers have been rounding-up their purchases to make it happen and Thursday it did.

Tiger Fuel presented a check for $10,000 to Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Charlottesville.

“The money raised here today goes to providing more mentors to kids and also helps with our specialized programs. In the last year since the pandemic we started a virtual mentoring program, a steam program, and financial literacy, so this helps to give enhanced programming to our kids,” said Athena Gould of Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Charlottesville.

The company has a personal connection to the nonprofit.

“Gordon Sutton, president of Tiger Fuel, has been a big brother to Terrance for many years so he understands firsthand the importance of being a big brother and having a big brother in the program,” said Gould.

Between that personal connection and Tiger Fuel’s commitment to supporting the community, helping raise this $10,000 all makes sense.

“We are really proud to support the local community that supports us and do things like today with what we are doing with Big Brothers Big Sisters,” said Gordon Sutton, Tiger Fuel President.

