Stray Shower Tonight. Cooler, More Seasonable Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a warm Thursday, an approaching Autumn cold front will knock temperatures back down to more seasonable levels for October for Friday and the weekend. In advance of the front, a few stray showers are possible tonight or early Friday. Sun and clouds Friday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

A nice October weekend ahead for outdoor activities, including Martha’s Market at Charlottesville’s IX Art Park Saturday. Also the Saturday night UVA Football game with Georgia Tech.

The weather pattern is expected to turn more unsettled with daily chances for some needed rain as we move into next week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Spotty showers possible. Lows in the 50s

Friday: Sun and clouds. Highs cooler in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Friday night: Fine weather for High School Football. Take your jacket or sweatshirt. Temperatures falling from the 60s to the 50s. Lows 45 to 50 by dawn.

Saturday: Partly sunny with highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Monday: Increasing clouds. Showers developing late. Highs upper 60s. Lows in the 50s.

Tuesday: Rain more likely. Highs 60 to 65. Lows upper 40s.

Wednesday: A few showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs mid 60s. Lows upper 40s

Thursday: Chance of showers, Variable clouds. High mid 60s

