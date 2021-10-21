Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Silver Ghost Association makes a stop in the Valley Thursday

By Chelsea Church
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Silver Ghost Association made a stop in the Valley Thursday on its 1,600-mile tour across the U.S.

About 20 Rolls-Royce cars were lined up outside of Kate Collins Middle School in Waynesboro.

Each grade level has been learning about the history of the cars and how they are used.

Thursday’s event allowed students see these cars up close and ask the owners questions.

“Some kids you can see their eyes light up and they ask questions, and they’re really curious and they want to know what’s going on and we love interacting with people like that,” tour director Alex Joyce said.

There was also a drawing for a student from each grade to take a SGA plaque off their favorite car and take home with them.

“I think the youngest person here driving a car is 54, so we like, from time to time to visit a school or places like that and do what I guess you would call the dog and pony show,” Joyce said.

The drivers also stopped in Luray Thursday afternoon before heading to central Virginia. Today was their 11th day in a two-week tour.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

