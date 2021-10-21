Advertise With Us
President Joe Biden to campaign with Terry McAuliffe in northern Virginia

Former Governor Terry McAuliffe will host an event with President Joe Biden next week.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ARLINGTON, Va. (WWBT) - President Joe Biden will campaign for Terry McAuliffe in northern Virginia next week.

The two will be at Virginia Highlands Park in Arlington on Oct. 26.

Those who RSVP to the event attest that they are fully vaccinated against COVID and will comply with other safety guidelines.

No signs will be permitted at the event.

Those who wish to attend can RSVP, here.

