Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shows high effectiveness, companies say

By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Pfizer and BioNTech said studies show its vaccine booster is doing a great job of boosting protection against COVID-19.

In Phase 3 results released Thursday, the companies said its booster showed “a relative vaccine efficacy of 95.6%” when compared to those vaccine recipients who did not receive a booster.

The trial evaluated the effectiveness and safety of the booster dose in more than 10,000 individuals 16 years of age and older. No safety concerns were identified in this study.

The study will be submitted to peer review as well as review by health authorities, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Pfizer booster was authorized for emergency use for some Pfizer vaccine recipients on Sept. 22. Boosters were cleared for people 65 years and older, adults with high risk of severe infection and those whose jobs put them at risk.

On Wednesday, the Pfizer booster was also cleared for emergency use for those who received Moderna and J&J vaccines.

