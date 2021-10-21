Advertise With Us
Peace Frogs holds 6th Annual Coat Drive

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With winter just around the corner, a Charlottesville business is collecting coat donations. Peace Frogs Travel/Outfitters is holding its 6th Annual Coat Drive in collaboration with International Neighbors.

They are collecting to give to recently settled refugee families in the area.

“The coats go into the hands of some of our new local community members, people who have just immigrated here. What’s nice about the coat drive is that this isn’t something that’s shipped off to another community. It’s to help people right here in Charlottesville.” said Marlena Simmon, Retail Manager of Peace Frogs Travel/Outfitters.

They accept both used and new coats. Children’s coats are the highest in demand.

The drive starts Friday Oct. 22, and runs through Nov. 4.

